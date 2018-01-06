Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Your 5:00 am alarm sounds, and instead of popping up for that morning sweat sesh, something else takes over your body and mind. You're entering the workout spin zone — those 60 seconds where you side-eye your gym bag and then start to justify why you absolutely don't need to get your butt to the gym today. Where did all of your motivation go from the night before?

It’s currently recommended that Americans get in at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week (that's about 20 minutes a day), but in reality, about half of American adults are falling short of this goal. Could it be that some internal, demotivating dialogue has killed our fitness mojo?

Inspirational quotes are a good place to rekindle our fitness commitment, and music can be a melodic path to getting into a fitness groove. Keep them both in your back pocket when you need a mantra or song to get you through those last reps. But there are other proven methods to help get you fired up in the first place, says Deborah Feltz, PhD, a distinguished professor of Kinesiology at Michigan State University and author of numerous fitness studies.

Make your workout routine a habit with these six science- and expert-backed ways to get (and stay) motivated for the long haul.

1: Your Hard-and-Fast Rules Were Made to Be Broken

One big hurdle to jump over is to not give yourself hard or set rules, like “I have to start my workout program on a Monday or else I can’t do it.”

“Doing this makes it easy to talk yourself out of something,” says Feltz. And if you just set yourself up even just for something very small, like just getting in a walk (even if it’s not Monday), you’re more likely to say ‘This feels good, I think I can spare more time.’”

2. A Little Friendly Competition Can Light a Fire

Whether you’re looking to take home first place or just want to go faster than the person next to you on the treadmill, friendly competition has some major boosting power.

Even if you're not a competitive person by nature, Feltz suggests finding an individual or group that is slightly better or faster than you. “It can be helpful in terms of either a little bit of competition or just in terms of what we call a conjunctive task,” she says. “It’s a team effort, but the performance depends on whoever is quitting first.” In other words, nobody likes a quitter, even you.

3. Find a Friend Who Won't Let You Off the Hook

Some people prefer solo workouts (more power to them!), but for those that need a little push in the motivation department, scheduling regular workouts with a buddy or group can make all the difference. You're less likely to hit snooze or head home for the night if you know you're leaving your workout partner in the lurch.

“We do know that just to get out there and to exercise, having other people or being part of a group can help get you off the couch,” says Feltz.

It can also get you excited about your fitness journey again.

“Having other people around me with those same goals is always exciting,” says Diana Mitrea, an ACE-certified personal trainer in New York City and co-founder of Stronger With Time. “We’re all talking about the right things and pushing each other and we celebrate their victories as well as mine.”