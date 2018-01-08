Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

If you’re anything like us, chances are you spend a lot more time inside — tapping away at a computer and hunched over your phone — than you do basking in the great outdoors. But if you want to de-stress, consider becoming a little more one with nature. After all, it does have some pretty neat health benefits.

Why Going Outside Is Good for Your Mind, Body and Soul

“Being outdoors is generally associated with activity, and being physically active keeps joints loose and helps with chronic pain and stiffness,” says Jay Lee, M.D., a physician with Kaiser Permanente in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Plus, when you exercise outside (whether you go for a hike, run, ski or opt to do something else), you have to disconnect from your phone — and that allows you to focus on yourself and what you’re doing, says Francis Neric, senior director of certification for the American College of Sports Medicine.

You’re also less likely to pick up a virus, since you’re not breathing in the same recycled air as everyone else quite as much. “Cold and flu happen in the winter because people are huddled indoors, where you’re more likely to be exposed to those viruses,” says Lee.

Aside from boosting your activity level, hanging out at a park, garden or amongst many trees is great for your mental wellbeing, too. “Nature can be beneficial for mental health,” says Irina Wen, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and clinical director of the Steven A. Military Family Clinic at NYU Langone Medical Center. “It reduces cognitive fatigue and stress and can be helpful with depression and anxiety.”

The Benefits of ‘Bathing’ in the Woods

Research has shown that ‘forest bathing,’ the practice of spending time in a forested area in an effort to reap wellness rewards, is pretty darn good for you. That may explain why this Japanese trend is catching on stateside.

A 2010 study published in Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine, for example, found that participants who walked in a forest had lower blood pressure and levels of cortisol (a.k.a. the stress hormone) afterwards than those who strolled through a city environment.

Hope Parks, the wellness manager at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee, runs the resort’s three-year-old Deep Healing Woods program. It was inspired by traditional forest bathing, or Shirin-Yoku. Visitors can sign up for a hike, run or yoga or meditation session (all activities are done solo and last 90 minutes).