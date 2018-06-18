How one woman lost 45 pounds by changing her routine every 30 days

Get the Better newsletter.

Every 30 days, try something new.

It’s a simple weight loss rule Aimée Lutkin embraced after trying the Whole30 diet. The freelance writer says the diet trend, which involves eradicating added sugar, alcohol, grains, legumes, dairy, baked goods and junk food from your diet for 30 days, helped her eliminate dairy from her plate without having to think about it.

“A lot of the things that I would overeat had dairy in them, so I was like, ‘I’ll just stop doing dairy,’” Lutkin told NBC News BETTER.

Lutkin lost 10 pounds in only a month, she says.

“I managed to make it through the first 30 days — that’s how long the Whole30 lasts — and it was just a moment of willpower that I hadn’t experienced in a long time,” Lutkin says.

Lutkin says she doesn’t recommend the Whole30 diet, which she describes as an extreme elimination diet. But after losing 10 pounds, she says she realized the benefits of experimenting with a new routine every 30 days, whether it’s a new diet trend or exercise regime.

“It was the first time I had gone down on the scale in years,” she says. “So I wanted to keep it going. I think seeing that little bit of progress made it feel possible, and once it felt possible, it felt doable, if that makes sense.”

Lutkin says she also tried 30 days of the Slow-Carb Diet, 30 days of weight training, and 30 days of biking. Experimenting with different diet and exercise routines every month challenged her body in new ways and prevented her from getting bored, she says.

After a year, she lost 45 pounds.

“Maybe the first 6 months, like every month, [I] tried to set a goal for myself because it just made it a lot easier for me to just stick with things,” she says.