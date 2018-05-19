The trainer says the 3-hour rule gave her the flexibility she needed to lose 65 pounds after giving birth to her son.

“I wanted to do it with self love and I didn’t want to punish myself and hate it, so I employed the 3-hour rule and I lost [65 lbs] in eight months slowly, gently, healthily,” she recalls.

Before snacking, ask ‘Am I hungry or am I hurting?’

Hall says her experience as a trainer on The Biggest Loser Australia showed her how people often battle emotional eating.

A big part of learning to eat healthy means incorporating high-calorie foods into your diet without overdoing it, she says.

“You should work treats into your meal plan, I do encourage that,” she says. “And a treat will never make a difference to your progress, but a binge will.”

But before you reach for that donut or pizza slice, ask yourself: “Am I hungry or am I hurting?” It’s a simple question Hall says can help you assess how your mood might be affecting your hunger.

“Just asking yourself that question can short circuit the behavior,” she says.

If your answer is ‘I think I’m hurting,” then she advises taking steps to heal the pain without food.

Write down your top 10 ways to give yourself self care, says Hall. The list should include activities that will help distract you from your cravings. For some people, that might be painting or knitting, for others, it might mean playing sports or exercising, she says. Hall says she distracts herself from food by playing the piano or relaxing in an epsom salt bath.

“I feel better and it stops pantry raiding, and it helps control your weight,” says Hall.