Sign up for the BETTER newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
NBC News BETTER brings you wellness news and tips to make the most of your mind, your body and your life.
BREAKING: VA Secretary David Shulkin is out; Trump to nominate WH physician Adm. Ronny Jackson
Better
How to overcome self doubt and find your purpose
Mari Andrew's illustrations and observations on the human condition remind us that the path to adulthood is anything but straight.
/ Updated 5 PHOTOS
Things you're carrying
— Reprinted from Am I There Yet?: The Loop-de-Loop, Zigzagging Journey to Adulthood. Copyright (C) 2018 by Mari Andrew. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC
Overcoming self doubt begins by letting go of the things that are holding you back.
1/5
MORE FROM better
Have feedback?
Thank you!
Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.
We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.