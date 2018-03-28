Sign up for the BETTER newsletter

How to overcome self doubt and find your purpose

Mari Andrew's illustrations and observations on the human condition remind us that the path to adulthood is anything but straight.

Things you're carrying

Overcoming self doubt begins by letting go of the things that are holding you back. 

Reprinted from Am I There Yet?: The Loop-de-Loop, Zigzagging Journey to Adulthood. Copyright (C) 2018 by Mari Andrew. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC
Choose your epitaph

When self doubt has you down for the count, consider what you want to be remembered for. (Hint: it's probably not all the time you've spent comparing yourself to others.)

Look for the guiding lights

When you're in a period of uncertainty, look for the guiding lights: people you trust, encouragement from a stranger and words written by people who been down this same path before. 

How to be more resilient (and roll with the punches)

Andrew says you can't become more resilient until you've been kicked around a time or two. Here's how to start getting better at bouncing back from tough times.  

The process of finding your purpose

To find your purpose, look for signs and listen to advice — sometimes in the most unusual and out-of-the-way places. 

