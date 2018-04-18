How to pack a carry-on (so that you don't need to check a bag)

Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Snag an amazing deal on a flight for your summer getaway? Better read that fine print before you start packing.

According to a recent report by Hopper, airlines are increasingly unbundling their offerings so that they can offer the lowest possible fares. Which means that once you get to the check-in counter, you’ll likely find yourself shelling out more cash for things that were once included in the base price of your ticket — like a checked bag.

In fact, travelers who check at least one bag when flying domestically are paying more overall than they did before airlines began unbundling fares in 2008 and charging separately for checked baggage, according to the Government Accountability Office (GAO). Today, checking a bag can set you back an additional $25-$100 depending on the airline you’re flying with. And airlines are raking it in: In 2017, airlines made $7.1 billion in revenue from checked bag and changed reservations fees in the federal budget year ending Sept. 30, 2016, according to the GAO.

One person not contributing to that revenue? Patrice J. Williams, on-air style expert, blogger and author of Looking Fly on a Dime, who says she’s never checked a bag.

“I've never checked a bag because the process just gives me so much anxiety,” says Williams. “I've seen so many friends and colleagues who've had travel nightmares all due to lost and sometimes stolen baggage. Traveling is stressful enough, so if there's a way for me to cut down on some of the stress, I'm all for it.” Besides helping reduce stress, going the carry-on route is also a time saver. “When I went to Belize a few years ago, I caught one of the last water taxis to the island I was visiting. If I would have waited at the carousel to retrieve my bags, I would have missed the water taxi and been stuck at the terminal for two hours until the next one arrived,” says Williams. “Also, when you take the time in advance to be intentional about what you pack, it makes getting dressed so much easier when you reach your destination.”

Fitting everything you need into a bag that is 9” x 14” x 22” may seem an impossible feat, but Williams is sharing all of her insider tricks for maximizing space and packing more efficiently.