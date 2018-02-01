How the simple act of holding hands brought this couple closer than ever

Get the Better newsletter.

For freelance writer Brooke Blanton, holding hands with her boyfriend doesn’t just bring them closer together, it’s also healing.

One night, a crippling migraine left Blanton in severe pain. Not knowing what else to do, the As One Loves founder curled up next to her boyfriend in bed.

She describes the pain as an “icepick in your head.’

“All you want to do is sleep, but that’s the last thing you can do,” Blanton told NBC News BETTER.

“I was feeling terrible and I just could not sleep,” she says, “and all I needed to do was lie down next to him, and he held my hand, and I was out in a couple of minutes.”

How physical touch heals pain

Blanton says holding her partner’s hand created a phenomenon called “interpersonal synchronization.” According to a 2017 study published in Scientific Reports, when an emphatic partner holds your hand while you experience stress, your breathing and heart rate sync together, which can alleviate your anxiety.

Blanton says it was incredible how simply holding hands with someone she loved soothed her pain.

“Just that tiny little connection can completely affect your mind and your well being,” says Blanton.