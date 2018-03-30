Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Not a big fan of cleaning? We're going to guess that even Marie Kondo would quiver if she saw how much junk and gunk you’ve let build up over the last few months. If it's time to cut through the clutter and do some deep cleaning, we've got a somewhat painless plan for even the laziest among us. While you can't banish the dust bunnies with a Jedi mind trick, you can make the process a whole lot easier with this two-step spring cleaning guide. First, you've got to get your head in the game by doing a little pre-cleaning prep, and then get straight on what to buy (and not), where to start first and how to get organized to spring clean in record time. Ready, set, go!

Step 1: Get Mentally Prepared to Clean