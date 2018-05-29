Get the Better newsletter.

We’re heading into summer — time to kick back and relax, right? Not for a lot of us. More than half of U.S. workers don’t use all of their vacation days, even though taking time to rest and rejuvenate is key to productivity.

People recognize that they need this time for themselves — in a survey of full-time workers in the U.S. 45 percent say that paid time off for mental health days would help them beat burnout. But they struggle to break away from the incessant demands of the office.

45 percent of full-time workers say that paid time off for mental health days would help them beat burnout. 45 percent of full-time workers say that paid time off for mental health days would help them beat burnout.

Even a single day off can feel like a break, and summer is an ideal time to get a day to yourself on the calendar.

WHY WE NEED TO RECHARGE

When you work without breaks you’re busy, but not necessarily productive. “It’s important to have opportunities to rest and reflect and recharge. It’s a mistake to think that more hours worked equals more productivity,” says Leah Weiss, Ph.D., author of “How We Work” and a Stanford Graduate School of Business lecturer. “Our bodies and minds are not meant to push constantly — even elite athletes need to have rest as part of the process of becoming stronger.”

Tara O’Sullivan, chief creative officer at Skillsoft, compares time off to sleep. “Sleep is when everything repairs itself and allows the body to recover. You need to allow your thought process to do the same,” she says.

Our bodies and minds are not meant to push constantly — even elite athletes need to have rest as part of the process of becoming stronger. Our bodies and minds are not meant to push constantly — even elite athletes need to have rest as part of the process of becoming stronger.

Sacrifice your need to recharge and ultimately you sacrifice your health. “You’re not doing anybody any favors if you give up your mental health for a job. The healthiest people are the ones who take time for themselves and their families,” says Katherine Nelson, an instructor in the human resource management department at Temple University’s Fox School of Business in Philadelphia.