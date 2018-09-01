How 'thoughtful communication' can improve your marriage, according to a divorce attorney

Get the Better newsletter.

Married couples want to live happily ever after, but about half of marriages in the U.S. end in divorce, according to the American Psychological Association.

It’s a problem divorce attorney James Sexton attributes to couples simply not knowing how to communicate.

“We need to have a conversation about how to have the conversation,” explains Sexton, author of “If You’re In My Office, It’s Already Too Late.” Otherwise, small disagreements will build up over time and splinter the relationship.

The attorney says a happy relationship is about more than talking about what’s bothering us — it’s about doing it thoughtfully.

“We don’t have these conversations,” Sexton tells NBC News BETTER. “We don’t have a conversation about how we’re going to have a conversation in a marriage, and I think very often that results in people not knowing what’s a big thing, what’s a little thing, what’s a way to bring up the big things? What’s a way to bring up the little things?”

Hers’s how to have more thoughtful dialogue with your partner, according to the attorney.

Understand it’s the small things that lead to major heartbreak

Marriages don’t end over night, says Sexton. When people end up in his office, it’s usually because of problems like infidelity or financial impropriety, he says. But these big problems are often the result of small misunderstandings that snowball over time, he explains.

The attorney recalls a client who said her marriage began to fall apart shortly after she and her husband had kids. She said it started with the husband making small jokes about her weight.

“He thought he was being playful but, in reality, these were really cutting to her,” Sexton said. “And of course, as a reaction to it, when someone hurts us, we are very often inclined to hurt them back or we just don’t feel as affectionate towards them and it creates distance.”

This type of dynamic frequently leads to a couple feeling less affectionate towards one another, and, ultimately, a breakdown in communication over time, he explains.

“Again, these are little things,” he says. “They’re not meant to be hurtful. They’re not meant to destroy a marriage, but no single rain drop is responsible for the flood. These little things add up to the opposite of love, to a feeling of disconnection, to a feeling of not feeling supported.”