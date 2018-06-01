Get the Better newsletter.

Digital dating is a lot like driving a car. Or so says Joanna Coles, the Chief Content Officer of Hearst Magazines and author of the new book "Love Rules: How to Find a Real Relationship in the Digital World." Just like one cannot get behind the wheel without learning the rules of the road, you can’t successfully navigate online dating without understanding the terrain. “If you get in a car and you don’t know how to drive, and you don’t know how to signal to other cars what you want to do, then you’re going to end up in [the] hospital,” says Coles.

Dating may be like driving a car, but it’s also like riding a bike: It's scary at first, but it’s not impossible to learn — and even master.

In her book, "Love Rules: How to Find a Real Relationship in the Digital World," Joanna Coles lays out the rules of the road for navigating online dating. Allie Holloway

Coles insists that "Love Rules" is not just for the single millennial looking for love, but also for men and women getting back out there and re-entering the dating scene after many years. In fact, more middle-aged adults are dating digitally than ever before: A Pew Study examining online daters in 2013 and then again in 2015 showed the use of digital dating services jumped by almost two-thirds for adults aged 45-54. While the concepts of Tinder and Bumble may sound like a foreign language to some, anybody can — and should — use these dating apps, says Coles.

Traditional (offline) daters, or those just getting back in the game (albeit in a vastly different landscape) may be happy to hear that her biggest takeaway is a bit “old school:” Take the relationship offline as soon as possible.