By Locke Hughes

Choosing the perfect gift for your co-workers can be a challenge. You don’t want to spend too much, get too personal, or heaven forbid, give something offensive to your workplace near and dearest. But that doesn’t mean you’re stuck with boring gift cards, baked goods and scented candles.

After all, your friends at work are the ones who help you deal with the daily drama and challenges at the office, so treat them well! Here, we’ve rounded up a list of eleven great options that make ideal gifts for your best work buds.

Monogram Journal, $18, Anthropologie

Monogram Journal Anthropologie

Give your colleague who has to-do lists, big ideas, and inspirational quotes jotted down on sticky notes all over her desk an upgrade with this gorgeous monogrammed notebook. Each journal also comes complete with a pretty golden pen.

Kate Spade Travel Mug, $18, Amazon

Kate Spade Travel Mug Kate Spade

This pretty personalized mug will keep your work friend’s java warm for hours — and keep others people’s hands off! If their initial isn’t available, check out this monogram mug as an alternative.

George & Viv Gifting Bar Soap, $10, Anthropologie

George & Viv Gifting Bar Soap George & Viv

These beautifully wrapped guest soaps will be appreciated by anyone, especially a new homeowner. This is a nice little way to #treatyoself, while also serving a practical purpose.

Ladybug Desktop Vacuum, $9, Amazon

Ladybug Desktop Vacuum E ECSEM

No, it’s not just a desktop decoration — this little ladybug is a vacuum cleaner, dust buster, and crumb cleaner-upper, all in one. It’s perfect for your coworker who always manages to spill something when they eat lunch at their desk.

EcoMoist Screen Cleaner and Microfiber Cloth, $10, Amazon

EcoMoist Screen Cleaner and Microfiber Cloth EcoMoist

Here’s a must-have for anyone who uses a computer or phone at work—i.e., everyone. This organic screen cleaner solution is gentle on your electronics, but removes all dirt, grease, and germs from your screens. Plus it’s environmentally friendly and biodegradable.

Knit Fingerless Gloves Justay

If you have a colleague who’s always complaining how cold it is in the office (there’s always that one!), this gift will be perfect. These crochet fingerless gloves allows her to type and file papers easily while keeping her hands warm in those sub-arctic office temperatures.

Mini Cactus Humidifier, $16, Amazon

Mini Cactus Humidifier AmuseNd

Perk up dull office decor with this adorable humidifier. Powered by a USB port, this mini cactus helps you avoid dry/stuffy air, while preventing the transfer of germs as well as chapped hands, skin, and lips.

Tea Forté Loose Tea Starter Set, starting at $20, Amazon

Tea Forte Loose Tea Starter Set Tea Forte

This loose tea starter set is a thoughtful gift for your colleague who always has a warm cup of tea in hand. This pretty gift set includes a double-wall ceramic tumbler, matching lid, stainless steel infuser, as well as 10 pre-portioned loose leaf tea pouches.

Bento Lunch Box & Cutlery Set, $35, Food52

Bento Lunch Box & Cutlery Set Ekobo

Your foodie friend at work who always packs Insta-worthy lunches will greatly appreciate this bamboo bento box set from Food52. It’s a cute and clever way to keep your sandwiches, salad, or snack safe and secure till lunch hour.

Ugly Sweater Knit Can Holder (+ a 6-pack), $7.99, Container Store

Ugly Sweater Knit Can Holder Container Store

In a pinch? Grab a six pack of craft beer or flavored seltzer and dress up a can with a silly sweater. These fun and festive holders instantly upgrade your standard liquor or grocery store score. No one will know it was a last-ditch effort and your fave coworker will be perfectly accessorized at the next Ugly Sweater Party.

Champagne Boss Set with Saber, $80, Thoughtfully

Champagne Boss Set with Saber Thoughtfully

We'll file this one under splurge-worthy: If 2018 was a banner year for your company, take some time to appreciate your accomplishments — and thank your colleagues. This glamorous gift box contains everything you need for a year-end celebrations, including a champagne sager, wine bag, champagne flutes, sugar rimmer, and mimosa and bellini mixes.

