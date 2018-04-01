Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Later tonight, John Legend will step into a part that he's been preparing for his whole life — as Jesus in "Jesus Christ Superstar Live!" on NBC at 8pm ET. We caught up with Legend on the red carpet a few weeks ago to talk about the role of a lifetime, how he balances work and family life and why his childhood shaped the way he works today.

This is such an iconic show and role — any trepidation playing Jesus Christ?

It’s a challenge, one that I'm not taking lightly and I’ve been spending a lot of time just learning the material. You really just want to get to the point where you have it so in your spirit and your system that it feels like you wrote it yourself and it feels natural.

Jesus — that's a pretty big title. Any bragging rights with Chrissy [John's wife] at home?

No, that’s not going to fly.

John Legend as Jesus Christ, Jason Tam as Peter, and the ensemble. NBC / Virginia Sherwood/NBC

What made you want to take this on? How did you get to yes?

I had to want to do it and I felt like this was a great role to do and a great challenge for me. I started with the desire to do it and to do it well and then just made sure logistically we could physically and mentally pull it off. We decided we could do it and here we are.

You have a small child and another one on the way, does fatherhood play a part in deciding what you are going to do next?

Of course. It makes you think about every decision you make. We have to think about where it requires us to be, especially when Luna starts going to school. It will affect some of the choices we make as well. And both of us will make some sacrifices because of that and re-prioritize. We’re still going to work, we’re still going to take on some of these challenges and some of these really exciting opportunities. But when you have a child — and more than one child — you just have to keep that in mind and shift your priorities when you need to.