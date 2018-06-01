On finding the antidote to toxic wealth

Greenfield: What I learned from this journey is that the antidote is getting back to what matters, getting back to the values of family and community and the things that give our life meaning. In a way, it's the biggest cliché in the world: Money doesn't buy you happiness and all you need is love. What matters most to people and what really brings them happiness is their family, their friends, their community. Feeling like they're making a difference. Have meaning in their work and in their home life. Studies show that kids were happier after the financial crisis than before, because they had more time with their families. It's taking time to listen to yourself and your family about what really matters, because we know these things, and we hear them, but we just forget them constantly and need to be reminded. It doesn't help that all of the messages from brands and from the media is enticing us to buy more, have more, need more. One of the brilliant and tragic parts of capitalism is that it always sows our insecurity, makes us feel like we're not enough and we need to buy that product to be more beautiful or to be acceptable. And our identity now is so tied to what we have that we really need to find ourselves an identity that's away from what we have, before we can be happy with ourselves.

On redefining ‘wealth’

Greenfield: What I have learned through this journey is “wealth” is really about waking up to what's already around you and appreciating what you have. And most importantly, family, friends, community. For me, work is also a source of wealth, but I've also learned that balance is needed.

On looking at the extremes to understand the mainstream

Greenfield: It's important to remember that this film is not about the one percent. It's really about how those images of the one percent affect all of us. And what I learned in the process was my own complicity. I hope that when people go into the film, they see how they're a part of “Generation Wealth,” too. Some of the characters seem like they might be extremes. The hedge fund banker. The porn star. The child beauty pageant. And yet, in my work, I have had to look at extremes, or people in extreme situations, so that we can see what's going on all around us. A lot of times, the way we're affected by the popular culture is like the air we breathe. It's invisible. And so we need to see more extreme versions to see it reflected in ourselves. But really, the point is to understand how we're all part of this, and the kind of changes that we can all make to have a more sustainable future.

On getting back to tradition

Greenfield: We need to wake up to what's around us, and in a way, what we see in the film is the characters waking up to the matrix that they're in — and I'm part of it, too. If you can unplug from the media messages, great. If you can keep yourself out of the store where you know you're just going to want to buy once you go in, great. But exposure is a fact of our society. And so I think we need to build our critical tools to navigate that. Chris Hedges says in the film that it's culture, and authentic culture, that gives us the ability to criticize ourselves. And that's what we need: a clear eyed look at ourselves and why we're doing the things we're doing, and why we want the things that we do. And when we realize why we want them, sometimes we don't want them quite so much.

MORE MENTAL HEALTH HELP

Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.