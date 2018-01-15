Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

When the alarm goes off, what do you do? (Besides hit snooze, that is!) Pop out of bed and get going?

Guess what: you're doing it wrong. And I was too.

When you bolt upright from lying prone for several (several) hours, says physical therapist Erika Mundinger, you run the risk of hurting yourself before your feet are even on the floor. No joke — we've all probably heard someone say they hurt their back literally just by getting out of bed in the morning, or first thing, when they get in the shower, say. Going to bed stiff, or sleeping funny, combined with the rapid transition up getting up could be all it takes to strain something.

Mundinger, who works with patients at TRIA Orthopaedic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota, also says that there's a lot more going on when we wake up than just getting upright. “You're changing blood pressure, breathing rate, brain waves,” she explains. These changes are all part of the recovery and repair our bodies do while sleeping. Then if we have to fly out of bed, she says, we don't get the slow acceleration we need.

In her own life, “if I just pop up and get going I really struggle,” she says. “I've had enough injuries from skydiving and skiing and being a reckless idiot that it is hard for me to get going. It is hard to get up, she acknowledges. “It does suck getting up.”

And think about it. At night “we don't just walk around, walk around, then fall into bed, go from completely upright to completely flat,” she says. “We probably have a routine — sitting and watching TV or lying down reading. We transition [to bed]. So why not transition when you wake up?”

Good news: that transition means a few extra minutes in bed. With a few simple stretches before leaving our sanctuary we can ease all of our systems into waking up — in addition to getting blood flowing and the spine warmed up.

We should be taking cues from our pets — they instinctively know what to do. Every morning I watch my dogs stretch leisurely before hopping off the bed (granted, they don't have deadlines looming!).

So what are the best stretches to do first thing in the morning? Choose any or all of these movements Mundinger recommends, skipping any that don't feel good.

“What's nice about these is they're general mobility but they're also what we give people with back pain because they're so safe and so gentle,” she says. “They tell the back it's ok to move, we want to move, it's not going to hurt. It's a very gentle way to get the body woken up.”

With three to five of the stretches you're getting good general movement and it takes only five minutes, she says — and as tempting as that snooze button is, it's much better for you than a five minute snooze. Focus on slow movements with each of these, and don't hold the positions too long, she notes, which could be too much strain first thing.