As a woman of a “certain age,” I occasionally face questions from my children about now long extinct items that existed in my early adulthood.

“What’s a pager?”

“How did answering machines work?”

Stuff like that.

Recently, writer Matt Whitlock posed this question on Twitter: “Without revealing your actual age, what’s something you remember that if you told a younger person they wouldn’t understand?” Pagers, floppy disks and busy signals were among the thousands of replies and retweets. A recent article by Alexis C. Madrigal in The Atlantic aptly pointed out how certain references — especially tech references like these — point directly toward your actual age, Botox and Juvéderm be damned.

It’s a wonder we Gen Xers somehow managed to function before smartphones were the nerve centers of our lives. And, when you step back and think about it, we’ve had to step up and embrace a steep learning curve to remain functional and relevant ever since.

“It is obvious that most of the relics of earlier eras that stick with people are technological, or at least about the material culture of technology,” Madrigal says. “It is banal to note that these technological eras are becoming shorter. No one expects today’s social networks or electronics to last as long as AM radio or the internal combustion engine or even three-channel broadcast television. That’s not how products work anymore. Many things are designed for obsolescence and the rest end up there anyway with frightening speed.”

This certainly can seem literal: it feels like certain products (like smartphones) are programmed to time-out after a relatively short period of time, making it that much harder (and more expensive) to keep your tech life current.