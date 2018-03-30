Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

The spring is in the air and with it comes an itch to update your home. The problem? You have the desire to scratch it — with the Pinterest boards and paint chips to prove it — but you're not sure how to make it all happen. If you're reading this and nodding your head in agreement, you're not alone. According to a Houzz survey, only 2 percent of 1700 respondents polled felt that they had achieved the design vision for their home.

To free us from this design paralysis, we tapped HGTV's Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, the trailblazing twins who just added a custom framing line with Michaels to their ever-expanding home decor empire, Scott Living.

The first thing the brothers want you to know is this paralysis is completely normal— renovating and decorating is stressful. The pair joke that they're actually licensed therapists, not just contractors. "It's like when you're on a plane. Some people are just weird when you're on a plane — it's the same during a renovation. It stresses them out," says Drew.

With spring cleaning season in full effect, Drew and Jonathan sat down with us to talk about the big and small upgrades we can make today to transform the spaces we live in — without overspending or stressing out.

Smaller upgrades can make a big impact

If a big renovation is more a Pinterest dream than a financial reality, the Property Brothers have some good news. "If you have a new suit and it's not tailored properly, it won't look as good. It's the same with your space — making those little adjustments can make it look a thousand times better," Jonathan says. And Drew agrees: "You don't need to rip open walls to transform a space. One of the big things that count is furniture design and painting — things you can do yourself — that alone can transform the space." Drew says to think of it like you're painting on a canvas — go with a neutral color and then pop in your textures and tones with furniture and your decor like pillows, plants and artwork.

"Whenever anyone puts decor or artwork on the walls, it's always personal. You want people to come into your home and see something that reflects your personality," Drew says. Spend some time going through your personal photos and frame them to create a gallery wall.

Beyond photos, here's a trick Jonathan says he uses on Property Brothers all the time: Take wallpaper or wrapping paper in a cool pattern and frame it. Drew adds: "The thing is there's no rule. If something means something to you and you love the look of it, you're going to feel happier having it in your space."