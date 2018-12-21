Get the Better newsletter.

By Locke Hughes

We’ve all been there. Christmas is merely days away, and we suddenly realize we forgot to buy a gift for a dear friend or family member. Of course, you don’t want them to know they slipped your mind, but you also don’t want to give them a thoughtless, rushed present.

Well, stop panicking. We’ve got 10 great last-minute gifts to delight anyone on your list, from foodies to self-care gurus to children. Most of these don’t require any shipping whatsoever — all you have to do is print out the email confirmation, or let them know what they can expect ahead of time. Others may require shipping — just be sure to check the site to make sure you order by the recommended date to receive by Christmas.

Vintage Print Mugs, $5, West Elm

Vintage Print Mugs West Elm

When you give a gift that’s been personalized with their initial, the recipient will have no idea it was a last-minute pick! These geometric mugs from West Elm are also half-off right now, so we suggest stocking up.

Clarabelle Floral Arrangement, $88, Olive and Cocoa

Clarabelle Floral Arrangement Olive & Cocoa

Each of these gorgeous floral arrangements ship next-day, so you can send a thoughtful and gorgeous arrangement to anyone across the country. We love this option, with red and white blooms arranged in a dark stained hand crafted wood box.

Kids Bookcase Club, starting at $10/month, CrateJoy

Kids BookCase Club CrateJoy

Subscription boxes are an ideal last-minute gift, since all you have to do is print out the email that announces they’ll receive a special shipment the following month! This box is a great way to instill a love of reading in any child on your list. They’ll receive a monthly shipment of handpicked books appropriate for their age.

Sur La Table Cooking Class, price varies, Sur La Table

Sur La Table Cooking Classes Sur La Table

Know someone who loves to cook? Give them a cooking class at Sur La Table, which has locations nationwide. Your gift is instantly available, and then they can check this link and see what your local store offers, from French dessert to a Tuscan date night. (Pssst! You can also choose one of these cookbooks if there’s enough time to ship it!)

The Carnivore’s Delight Gift Collection, $68, Knack Shops

The Carnivore's Delight Knack

A perfect gift for guys who love to grill, this gift package has everything you need to take your grilling game to the next level, including a steak rub, chipotle mustard, BBQ sauce, cedar grilling planks, and even a cheeky "I Like Big Butts" kitchen towel.

Bombay & Cedar Subscription Box, $30, CrateJoy

Bombay & Cedar Subscription Box CrateJoy

Self-care became one of the biggest buzzwords in 2018. For your friend or family member who just can’t get enough of it, send them a monthly subscription box that contains sweet surprises like oil diffusers, books, snacks, home goods, skin care, aromatherapy, and much more.

Hydroponic Garden Tumbler Kit, $30, Food52

Hydroponic Garden Tumbler Kit Modern Sprout

Give the gift of year-round garden that’s mini enough for the smallest kitchen. Choose from two seed types such as Thai basil and cilantro or Pansies and Zinnias, and all your gift recipient will need to do is add water.

Half It Subscription Box, starting at $40/month, CrateJoy

Half It Subscription Box CrateJoy

If someone you know is swearing 2019 will be the year they get in shape, help them on their journey by gifting them a subscription to the Half It. The monthly box arrives filled to the brim with fitness apparel, workout gear, and healthy snacks all personalized to your size and gender.

American Cocktail Club, $35, CrateJoy

American Cocktail Club CrateJoy

Perfect for the cocktail connoisseur, this subscription box sends the recipients all the ingredients needed to make four servings of a world-class cocktail. You can choose to include alcohol as well.

Shine Premium Subscription, $54, Shine Text

Shine Text Premium Shine Text

Give a daily boost of a positivity to a loved one on your list. Right up to the last moment, you can send someone a year of Shine, a service that sends users a daily message Monday through Friday with positive quotes, research-backed articles, and actions that start the day off right.

