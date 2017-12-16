What brings Republicans and Democrats together? Holiday décor ... lots of it

Get the BETTER newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

The division between Republicans and Democrats has seemingly never been so heated, but there is some ground where the two staunchly opposed groups overlap: holiday décor. A new survey by Your Storage Finder considered the spending, decorating, storage and other yuletide habits on both sides of the aisle and found that while there are some gaps, the two parties have more in common than we may have thought.

The survey asked over 2,000 people across all 50 states and the District of Columbia a number of questions to learn how their political views might affect the way they celebrate the holidays, particularly when it comes to their preferences for the look of their respective winter wonderlands.

"We understand that for most Americans it's not just stuff; it's memories that are loaded with warm, fuzzy feelings," says Cindy Glover, data analyst for Your Storage Finder. "While we had no preconceived notions, it was pretty surprising to find that when it comes to Christmas and traditions around holiday décor and what they treasure, people are more alike than they are different."

Republicans and Democrats Agree on Lawn Decorations

Republicans and Democrats may be split on immigration reform and gun control, but they’re in total agreement about holiday lawn décor. The groups are pretty much tied (Dems at 42.8 percent, Republicans at 42.6 percent) in thinking those inflatable Santas and blow-up reindeer are “tacky.” But most of us are pretty cool with light-up sculptures, with just 15.8 percent of Republicans and 15.3 percent of Democrats deeming them tasteless.

We’re just a tad more divided on the issue of holiday sweaters, with Democrats more in favor of them (34.3 percent say no to them; while 43.1 percent of Republicans pass). We get back to a place of accord though when it comes to themed trees. Most of us think these are pretty classy, with only 9.7 percent of red-voters frowning upon them, compared with 9.1 percent of those who vote blue.

We All Have Tubs (and Tubs) Of Holiday Stuff

Your voting ballots may look very different, but likely your attics look fairly similar, because we’ve all got a bit of a hoarding streak when it comes to holiday decorations. Alas, Republicans do beat Dems here. The survey found that Republicans have an average of 6.5 tubs of holiday stuff in storage; Democrats weigh in at 5.1 tubs.

Considering that Republicans have more stuff, it makes sense that they take more time decking the halls every year. But again, the difference is hardly dramatic. Republicans spend an average of 3.5 hours decorating for the winter holidays, whereas Democrats spend an average of 2.7 hours.