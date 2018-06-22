Potatoes made the right way, and a low-profile superfood: cabbage

The types of root vegetables (potatoes, rutabagas and carrots, for instance) that the Nordic diet uses are also packed with nutrients.

“Potatoes get a bad rap [in America] because we do a lot of fried potatoes,” says Shifley. “But in the Nordic diet they’re usually baked, grilled or boiled. They’re loaded with potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B and some iron and magnesium. They do have a lot of carbs but also fiber which helps damper the affect of carbs on blood sugar; that said, people with diabetes do need to be a bit more careful with potatoes.”

Cabbage is another cornerstone of the Nordic diet, a leafy green that is an excellent source of nutrients.

“Cabbage has similar benefits to kale,” says Shifley. “It’s a cruciferous vegetable — very leafy — and very low in calories and high in fiber so it will help fill you up when want to control calories. It’s high in vitamins K, C, and B as well as in several antioxidants, particularly those high in sulphur, which may help lower the risks of certain types of cancer such as esophageal cancer.”

Canola oil is a Nordic staple, but is it so different than olive oil?

One of the core cooking ingredients in the Nordic Diet is canola oil, marking one of its biggest differences from the Mediterranean diet, which incorporates olive oil.

“This has been a source of concern, as olive oil has a better Omega-3 profile and contains more antioxidants and polyphenols found in olives,” says Dr. Petre.

You could certainly swap out canola oil for olive oil, but Shifley notes that the latter does have less of a taste, making it more appealing to cook with when you’re making something that doesn’t naturally pair with that distinct olive flavor. Additionally, while canola oil is a bit weaker in some nutritional aspects, the dissimilarities are far from significant.

“They’re both calorie dense unsaturated fats, which helps keep down the bad cholesterol, LDL, and also gives a boost to the HDL, the good cholesterol that acts like a vaccuum [in the body], grabbing the fatty buildup and flushing it out of body,” Shifley says.

Not up for herring? Swap it out with salmon

Just as you can replace the canola oil with olive oil (provided you don’t mind the flavor), you can also use a fish like salmon to replace say, herring or mackerel, which are both very common in the Nordic diet but less popular here. The most important thing to look for when shopping for fish is to check for freshness. You may also want to find out where the fish was sourced.

“When you go to the fish market at your grocery store, talk to the person at the counter who knows where the fish came from. This is one thing we can all be better at when shopping for fish,” says Samantha Bartholomew, a registered dietitian and the manager of nutrition communications at Fresh Communications. “Aside from that, I don't think you can go wrong with the fish you choose.”

But will it help me be happier?

We may be changing up our eating habits to slim down or get more energy or simply to try something new — but we’re also often seeking something deeper from our diets: wellbeing.

Might embracing the Nordic diet help boost our happiness? The answer is, quite possibly yes — but only insofar as any sensible, balanced diet can.

“The important key in looking at these diets, whether it’s the Mediterranean, DASH or Nordic, is the emphasis on fruits, vegetables, whole grains and more fish over meat,” Dr. Prakash Masand M.D., the founder of Centers of Psychiatric Excellence (COPE) tells NBC News BETTER. “With these food groups we see lower rates of obesity, which we know to be a driving force in medical illness including psychiatric ones such as depression.”

Dr. Masand finds that there tends to be a bit of idealizing and even “fantasizing” about the happiness of other cultures such as the Nordic one here in America, and underscores that no diet in and of itself can turn a sad person happy; that said, diet is one of the first thing he asks about when assessing the psychological health of a client.

“The three pillars of good mental health are sleep, exercise and diet,” he says. “But if you want someone to adhere to a good diet it has to be one that fits into what they usually love to eat. If you say ‘oh, switch entirely to the Nordic diet,’ it’s just not going to happen. But if you say, ‘hey, add some more fish and less red meat’ — that’s reasonable.”

Quick tips for embracing the Nordic diet

As Dr. Masand notes, making a 100 percent switchover to another culture’s diet doesn’t make much sense for most people. But there are simple ways to incorporate aspects of this eating regimen in your everyday life.

Aside from piling on the seafood, vegetables, and fermented foods Shifley says you’ll also want to:

Reach for quality snacks. “Tree nuts are a great [Nordic-style] snack. Of course, berries are also big as are pickled vegetables — not just cucumbers but all kinds. Rye crackers are another good one.”

“You won’t see white breads or pastas in this diet.” Avoid processed foods. “This is really the key. No chips or cookies.” Unless, of course, you’re up for an occasional splurge. If you do, enjoy it and then make a healthier choice the next meal.

