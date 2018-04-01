Get the Better newsletter.

As summer sets in, I'm getting excited about all the delicious fruits that are coming into season. There’s just one problem: they all seem to play by their own rules when it comes to how to best store them for freshness, knowing when they're ripe, and salvaging them once they’re past their prime. Regretfully, I’ve tossed out many a mushy avocado and tasteless peach because I somehow missed the window for eating them and/or didn’t store them properly.

How can one avoid this wastefulness and enjoy these summer fruits, even if that means repurposing them after they’ve “gone bad”? Lisa Samuels, registered dietitian and founder of The Happie House gave us the rundown on several star summer fruits.

Mangoes

When they’re ripe: “You can tell mangoes are ripe by the color of their skin. When they are more on the green side, they are not yet ready to be eaten,” says Samuels. “A ripe mango will appear reddish/yellow in color. The softer the fruit, the riper it is. It also releases a sweet smelling fragrance from the stem-end.”

How to store: “Harder, unripe mangoes can sit out on the counter at room temperature until ripened; don’t refrigerate them before they ripen,” says Samuels. “After they ripen, you can store mangoes in the fridge. The typical shelf life of a mango is about seven to 14 days, but may vary.”