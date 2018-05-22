Rudeness is bad for our health and wellbeing

Rudeness is a stressor, Leiter adds. It affects our health and wellbeing because, he says, “emotionally, it’s upsetting.”

We tend to ruminate about rude interactions — maybe talking about it with our friends, thinking about it later in the day, or letting it wake us up in the middle of the night. That’s because such interactions are an attack on a part of our identity, Leiter explains. It tells us you’re not important enough to be treated better, he says — “you’re not really a legitimate person.”

And finally rudeness is so toxic because of that negative spiral. The aftermath of a rude encounter driving to work or on an elevator might get brought to work. “We take it out on others,” Porath says. “We’re frustrated, we’re short with people, we don’t acknowledge them, we don’t listen to them or pay attention.”

And most all of us can likely relate to the fact that leaving the office in a bad mood makes it that much tougher to come home in a good one. Experimental studies, too, have documented this contagious effect of rude behavior.

Breaking the cycle of rudeness starts with just being nicer

So what can you do to avoid and stop the rudeness virus? Here’s what the experts suggest:

1. Acknowledge people and express appreciation

Say hello, thank you, and all the other niceties you know. “The act of kindness itself start changing the tenor of things,” Leiter says. Survey data his research group collected have shown that the biggest predictor of how often people are rude to you is actually often you are rude to other people.

2. Don’t let rude behavior fester

When someone does something rude and you internalize it, negativity festers, which can lead to resentment, Leiter explains. Particularly when it’s someone you have a relationship with and see over and over again — family members, friends, or colleagues — it helps to express how you feel about someone’s behavior toward you, he says. “It’s more risky, but it’s a powerful thing to do.”

Susan Krauss Whitbourne, PhD, Professor Emerita of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, suggests: “Use statements with ‘I,’ like ‘I felt this say when this happened’ or ‘I’m not sure if you’re aware how I felt when.’”

Think of it as re-negotiating a better way of getting along, she says.

3. Avoid rude people

You can’t necessarily skip all interactions with a rude desk mate at the office. But limit it when you can, Leiter says. Skip the happy hour or long lunch if you know you’re going to leave upset because of a certain individual.

4. Think about how your behavior will sit with others

Be wary of how other people might react to your behavior, says Trevor Foulk, PhD, Assistant Professor of Management and Organization at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at University of Maryland. “Most interactions are ambiguous in terms of meaning,” he says. “We know what we mean, but we’re relying on the target to infer the meaning we want.”

(That applies especially to emails and text messages, too, Foulk says.)

5. Apologize if you do find yourself being rude

If and when you do find yourself doing something rude, apologize, Krauss Whitbourne says. “Apologies and seeking forgiveness are very important for mental health.”

And use it as an opportunity to learn how to be nicer in the future, she adds. “Let the niceness be contagious instead of rudeness.”

6. Believe in decency

If you go around thinking everyone’s out to get you, you’re always going to be on the defensive and rudeness will automatically follow, Krauss Whitbourne says. “The thought leads to the emotion, which leads to the behavior,” she explains.

Instead, start with the assumption that people have good intentions. It may sound like the Polyanna-view, but you’ll start approaching interactions (with strangers and likely with those you do know) in a much more positive way. One way to do it, Krauss Whitbourne says: “Attribute bad behavior maybe not to the person, but to the situation.”

We tend to forgive our own bad behavior easily or blame it on being rushed, stressed, or whatever – yet we tend not to cut others so much slack, she says.

7. Smile!

Smile more, Krauss Whitbourne says. “Smiles — genuine smiles — go a long way to counteracting rudeness,” Krauss Whitbourne adds.