When McCrohan finds herself angry at her husband, she takes what she calls a “sacred pause.” Before reacting, she stops and names what’s happening in her body: Her heart is pounding, her jaw is clenched, her stomach is in a knot. She says that stopping to recognize these sensations allows her to get grounded.

“We begin to come back into the present moment and then we can have a choice about how we’re going to respond,” the compassion coach explains.

Includers have compassion for themselves

McCrohan said people often believe inclusion is about considering how the other person in the situation feels. But she says it actually begins with understanding and embracing your own negative emotions as they rise within you.

“It’s ok what the initial reaction is within us,” she says. “And once we have that sense of inclusion, we have that sense of ‘It’s ok what I’m feeling, or what I’m thinking, or what I’m experiencing in my body,’ then we have the sanity to choose a compassionate response for ourselves and for others.”

The next step, she said, is making a request of your partner to understand how you feel.

“It’s a request, not a demand,” explains McCrohan.

Children need to feel included

The psychotherapist said early childhood is a vulnerable phase in your child’s life.

“[Ages] 0 to 6 is a really important time in our development,” McCrohan says. “We don’t really have explicit memory. We have implicit memory, and implicit memory is when our bodies remember but our cognitive minds don’t.”