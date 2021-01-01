IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
News
NBC News NOW
Nightly News
Meet the Press
Dateline
MSNBC
TODAY
by TODAY
Diet & Fitness
Careers
Money
Wellness
Relationships
Share this —
by TODAY
A BETTER WAY
CAREERS
DIET + FITNESS
MONEY
ONE SMALL THING
RELATIONSHIPS
WELLNESS
BETTER BUSINESS
HEALTHY RECIPES
30-DAY WORKOUTS
CLEANING GUIDE
Follow better
More from NBC
News
Think
About
Contact
Careers
Privacy policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
CA Notice
Terms of Service
NBC NEWS SITEMAP
Advertise
Ad Choices
© 2021 NBCNEWS.COM
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
John Brecher
Sleep BETTER
What happens to your brain and body while you sleep
Muse; Getty Images
Muse
Sleep BETTER
Expert shopping: Products that help you sleep
Amazon.com
Sleep BETTER
6 weighted blankets that you can get for less than $100
Mayur Kakade / Getty Images
One Small Thing
I was feeling uninspired at work — until a career coach gave me this one tip
Tranquility
Sleep BETTER
The 7 best weighted blankets of 2019, according to experts
Courtesy of Bryan Ye
Sleep BETTER
The simple technique that helped this writer become a morning person
Chelsea Stahl / NBC News; Getty Images
One Small Thing
The cast of Seinfeld lulls me off to sleep. Is it as good for me as it feels?
Classen Rafael / EyeEm/Getty Images
One Small Thing
How to use Amazon's Alexa to streamline your morning routine