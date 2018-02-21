10 Gmail extensions that can boost your productivity

Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

There’s a reason Gmail has become so popular — it’s free, it’s easy to use and it keeps evolving. To top it all off, Gmail offers even more improvements through the use of extensions, which are optional, user-installed upgrades that add new features or improve on features that already exist within the platform.

These are some of the best Gmail extensions available, giving you the information, the tools and the ability to improve your productivity and make your life easier: