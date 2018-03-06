The right way to use each social media platform

It’s nerve wrecking that our online persona can have such a big impact on our real lives. But don’t run and delete your accounts: not having a presence on social media can be just as harmful. Fifty-seven percent of employers are less likely to call someone in for an interview if they can't find a job candidate online. And having well-crafted accounts can actually help you get the job: More than 44 percent of employers have found content on a social networking site that caused them to hire a candidate.

Start with your bio. “Your social media accounts are your online resume, and might be the first impression you give to a potential employer,” says Spritzer. “Use this to your advantage and craft your bio as if it is your elevator pitch. Briefly describe some of your interests and who you are including location and links to your website or projects you are proud of.”

57 percent of employers are less likely to call someone in for an interview if they can't find a job candidate online. 57 percent of employers are less likely to call someone in for an interview if they can't find a job candidate online.

Now, it’s time to tailor the content on each one of your accounts to reflect the purpose of the channel. Spritzer and Cartin break down what each platform is best for, plus provide one small thing you can do today to stand out to potential employers and positively portray yourself on each profile:

Instagram

Instagram is your online portfolio to highlight your talents, interests, career and personal life. Even if your current role at work isn’t visual, you can use the platform to highlight personal achievements and passions. Plus, it's a great place to make connections. “If you follow someone you admire on social media and enjoy the content they create, there’s no harm in reaching out and complimenting their work,” says Spritzer.

“Instagram serves as a platform for visual content and community growth. Use it as a tool to share photos, video and off the cuff content on your story,” says Cartin. “While Instagram is growing as a professional tool with the rise of influencer marketing, it is still a place to express yourself creatively and show off your personality through a curated aesthetic or witty captions.” And think beyond photos: Use stories to share quick content on the go about any big meetings or projects you are working on. Test live video, and maybe even add a friend to the conversation to boost engagement and reach.

What to do today: Update your bio to include location, industry, links to relevant websites/portfolios and something that shows your personality.

Twitter

“Although they increased the character limit last year, Twitter is your go-to platform to share quick commentary and opinions on trending topics and news stories,” says Cartin. “While it is important to remain authentic to yourself on social media, we wouldn’t recommend getting too controversial on the platform.” Instead, they recommend using it as a blog to comment on trends and industry news, which is a great way to showcase your expertise in your industry.

What to do today: Join the conversation. Retweet an article about an interesting update that relates to your career and share relevant industry news with your own commentary, after all, you have 280 characters now!

Facebook

“Facebook is a wonderful platform for video content and engagement within groups,” says Spritzer. “For brands and influencers, don’t be shy about going live or sharing high-quality video content around a certain subject.” Again, shy away from posting or sharing controversial posts that could be a red flag to potential employers.

What to do today: Join a few Facebook groups relevant to your industry and turn on your notifications. This ensures you never miss an update and the groups serve as a networking tool to engage with other professionals in your field and gain insights.

LinkedIn

“LinkedIn is meant to help build your professional network and make connections,” says Cartin. “Professional development is the backbone of the platform, and you should keep that in mind when posting content. Think of LinkedIn etiquette in the same sense you would your workplace and post, share and comment accordingly.”

We tend to leave our profile stagnant, and then hastily update it when we're on the job hunt, but Spritzer and Cartin recommend making small updates each week instead. “Have you recently completed a project that went beyond your role? Are you taking online classes to expand a skill set? When you make strides, small and large in your career, update your LinkedIn,” Spritzer says. “We recommend checking your profile daily for new connections and making sure to include new responsibilities and relevant skills. Even if you are comfortable in your job, you may forget about the smaller tasks that set you apart when you are looking for a new role.”

What to do today: Update your profile with a new skill you’ve developed or successful project you’ve completed at work.

GET MORE CAREER TIPS:

Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.