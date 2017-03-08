7 iPhone Hacks You Probably Don't Know About

It’s hard to believe that the iPhone is only 10 years old. It’s equally as hard to remember what life was like without the device. Today, we can’t do anything without it: from waking up, to tracking our run, to hailing a cab. But as often as we find ourselves staring down at the device, there are still a ton of things it can do that we were completely unaware of.

In honor of the iPhone’s 10th anniversary we’re sharing a few of our favorite features that will help make your life a little bit easier.

1. iPhone Level

Need to know if something is level but don’t have time to dig through that old box of tools in the garage? Swipe right on the compass app and then turn your phone sideways. Your iPhone instantly turns into a digital level!

2. Flashlight Brightness Control

We’ve all been there: You open the menu at a low-lit restaurant and can’t read a damn thing. So you flip on the trusty flashlight on your phone — and immediately regret it as everyone in the entire place turns to look at you, shielding their eyes. Hold down the flashlight app to select one of three different brightness levels, one being “low light,” perfect for dimly lit areas.

3. Magnifier

Back to that menu – this time, the extra tiny print has you squinting to read the ingredients. Luckily your phone can help with that, too. Turn on the “magnifier” in Settings. Then triple click the home button to magnify anything you’re reading. A must-know feature for those of us always forgetting our glasses at home.

4. Add accents to letter

Getting fed up with everyone thinking you’re arranging flowers all day? To clarify that you’re actually sipping a delightful glass of pink wine, simply hold down the letter that you’d like to accent (in this case, e) and select from the different accent options that pop up. Then get back to your weekend plans. #Roséallday.

5. Change emoji skin color

Some emojis (namely the people and the hands) can be altered to better reflect your skin color. To select a different skin color, hold down the emoji. A menu of five different shades will pop up for you to choose from.

6. 4K video recording

For better quality video, you can change the default video recording resolution to “4K” in settings. This allows you to shoot in HD.

7. Quick access camera

You’re enjoying a day at the beach when you spot a group of dolphins swimming close to shore. You rustle for your phone to snap a picture to document the Instagram-worthy moment, but by the time you type in your password and open the camera app, they’re gone. Next time be prepared with this trick: Simply swipe left from the home screen to access your camera. No need to enter your 6-digit password.