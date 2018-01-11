Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Despite some new competition from Google, Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa — usable through the Echo, Dot, Tap or Show, or various other smart home devices that work with it — currently has a stronghold on the market. And this “smart” device is getting smarter by the second. What one can accomplish from the comfort of the couch while using just one’s voice is truly remarkable.

If you were lucky enough to have an Alexa-enabled device wrapped up for you under the tree, now is the time to unpack it from the box and put her to work.

But now that you have Alexa at your disposal, what are some of the best ways she can work for you?

Here are some of our favorite ways to utilize the service to make your life easier, healthier and a bit more fun. Alexa's about to be your new BFF.

She connects to Spotify, Pandora, and iHeartRadio

Simply connect your favorite music program to the Alexa app and she’ll crank out all your favorite tunes — or find some new discoveries by genre. Sick of what you’re hearing? Ask her to play the next song, or make a specific request.

She can go shopping

Out of toilet paper? Short on snacks? Alexa connects to your Amazon Prime account, so all you have to do is shout out your necessities, request Prime Now and get what you need in a jiffy.

She can remind you to do things

Have something in the oven? Need to remember to call someone or move your car at a certain time? Alexa has a built-in reminder and timer — all you have to do is ask her to remind you to do something or time something and she’ll do it.