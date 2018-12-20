Health Care

4 ways to avoid large medical debt & help with large medical bills

01:56

40% of Americans received an unexpected large medical bill this year. Here's how to avoid surprising medical expenses and what to do if you get slammed with a big bill.Dec. 20, 2018

  • How to avoid large medical bills and what to do if you get one

    01:56

  • Retailers trick you into buying more; Here’s how to outsmart them

    03:30

  • Ditch the egg nog. Try these four festive holiday drinks instead.

    02:14

  • The better way to react to awkward gift-giving

    02:42

  • Try these hacks for a better, cleaner kitchen

    03:41

  • What not to do at your office holiday party

    03:24

Best of BETTER

Play All
Play All