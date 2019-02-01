About face: One woman’s quest to make AI less biased

About face: One woman’s quest to make AI less biased03:12
Joy Buolamwini's research found artificial intelligence programs used for facial recognition can be biased against darker skin tones and against women. NBC's Stephanie Ruhle explores why it matters and what can be done about it.
About face: One woman’s quest to make AI less biased03:12
Why Americans are obsessed with the Super Bowl03:24
How to plan the perfect super bowl party01:10
Robots are changing the nature of work. Here's how to stay ahead.04:05
The digital economy is changing. Here's how to change with it.03:09
Steve Scalise: I was shot. And then I bounced back.03:15