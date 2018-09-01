Sign up for the BETTER newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

NBC News BETTER brings you wellness news and tips to make the most of your mind, your body and your life.

Consumer

Bestselling author Daniel Pink on why when you make decisions matters

It turns out your 'chronotype' can make a big difference in your life.Jul.09.2018

Better

  • Early or late riser? It matters more than you might think

    03:18

  • Top real estate agents share the secret to finding the right home

    02:18

  • Mark Bittman thinks you're bad at eating

    02:00

  • How to throw a better July Fourth party

    04:12

  • A better way to cool down your car

    00:58

  • Turn up a dull July 4th party with these DIY speakers

    00:54

Best of BETTER

Play All

Best of BETTER