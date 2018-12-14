Diet & Fitness

Four creative, festive drinks for your next holiday party

Give your bar cart a dose of holiday cheer with these four simple cocktail hacks that will elevate your sips and seriously impress your guests.Dec. 14, 2018

  • Ditch the egg nog. Try these four festive holiday drinks instead.

    02:14

  • The better way to react to awkward gift-giving

    02:42

  • Try these hacks for a better, cleaner kitchen

    03:41

  • What not to do at your office holiday party

    03:24

  • Want to be a social media influencer? Here's how.

    03:07

  • Drug prices are rising. Here's how to save money.

    02:19

Best of BETTER

Play All
Play All