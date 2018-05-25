Sign up for the BETTER newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
NBC News BETTER brings you wellness news and tips to make the most of your mind, your body and your life.
A Better Way
Have a better Memorial Day with these two party tips
Hosting a Memorial Day party this weekend? Jeff Rossen gives us two tips to make it the best start of Summer.
Better
Have a better Memorial Day with these two party tips03:05
What caffeine does to your brain and why you love it02:12
How to save money at the gas pump this summer01:52
How to keep the fizz from fizzling out in your relationship02:05
What screen time does to a child's brain02:24
What makes Arlington, VA America's fittest city?01:26
Play All
Best of BETTER
MORE FROM better