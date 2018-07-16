To live a rich life, focus on these five things

Sign up for the BETTER newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
NBC News BETTER brings you wellness news and tips to make the most of your mind, your body and your life.
Books
How to get rich: Ramit Sethi, author of "I Will Teach You To Be Rich"
It's ok to buy that extra latte, as long as you follow these five steps according to financial expert Ramit Sethi.
Better
To live a rich life, focus on these five things03:25
Top real estate agents: How to get top dollar for your home02:49
A better way to keep your food cool at the beach01:12
Coffee is good for you (for real this time!)01:12
Early or late riser? It matters more than you might think03:18
Top real estate agents share the secret to finding the right home02:18
Play All