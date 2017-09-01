Sign Up for better

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

You'll be up to date with all our NBC News updates, including special offers

Let our news meet your inbox.

Your Video Begins in: 00:00
00:23
00:00 / 00:00

Better

  • There's a Better Way to Treat a Bee Sting

    00:01:45

  • Research Suggests How to Cut Down on Snacking at Work

    00:01:39

  • How to Make an Emergency Go Bag

    00:01:09

  • There's a Better Way to Treat an Insect Bite

    00:01:28

  • How to Pack a Wrinkle-Free Suit Every Time

    00:01:40

  • How to Treat a Burn - the Better Way

    00:01:23

  • Stop Your Glass From Sticking to Your Napkin

    00:00:30

  • A Healthy and Healing Meditation for the Solar Eclipse

    00:02:45

  • We Escaped the City for Farm Sanctuary

    00:04:56

  • 5 Things Your Personal Trainer Wishes You Knew

    00:03:33

  • The Secret to Eating Healthy

    00:01:48

  • 3 Hacks for a Better Day at the Beach

    00:01:36

  • How to Tell if Someone Is Lying to You

    00:02:11

  • How to Save a Life With a Pool Skimmer

    00:00:59

  • Peek Inside Ryan Serhant's 'Million Dollar' Office

    00:03:02

  • A Better Way to Park

    00:01:19

  • How to Save Money at the Drug Store

    00:01:58

  • This Unusual, Adrenaline-Fueled Workout Kicked Our Butts

    00:02:14

  • How Beer Can Benefit Your Health

    00:01:03

  • How to Check If Your Pool Is Safe

    00:01:01

  • How the Beach Does Your Mind and Body Good

    00:01:27

  • What It Takes to Succeed in High-Pressure Environments

    00:02:36

  • A Better Way to Cool Your Car

    00:00:58

  • We Went Without Added Sugar for 10 Days. Here's What Happened.

    00:03:07

  • This Is What It Takes to Win

    00:02:36

A Better Way

  • There's a Better Way to Tie Your Shoe

    00:00:56

  • Here's a Better Way to Shower, According to Dermatologists

    00:01:05

  • A Better Way to Clean: Use Vodka

    00:00:36

  • A Better Way to Fall on Ice

    00:00:36

  • A Better Way to Walk on Ice

    00:00:41

  • There's a Better Way to Treat a Bee Sting

    00:01:45

  • Stop Your Glass From Sticking to Your Napkin

    00:00:30

  • 3 Hacks for a Better Day at the Beach

    00:01:36

  • How to Save a Life With a Pool Skimmer

    00:00:59

  • How to Save Money at the Drug Store

    00:01:58

  • A Better Way to Fold a Fitted Sheet

    00:00:58

  • A Better Way to Cut a Mango

    00:01:20

  • A Better Way to Cut an Avocado

    00:01:32

  • Keep Your Data Safe: How to Wipe Your Cell Phone

    00:00:47

  • A Better Way to Cut a Pineapple

    00:01:30

  • How to Tell if Your Gold Jewelry Is Fake

    00:01:05

  • A Better Way to Cut a Watermelon

    00:01:20

  • 7 iPhone Hacks You Probably Don't Know About

    00:01:17

  • A Safer Way to Grill This Labor Day

    00:01:49

  • Open Recalls: Why Your Car May Not Be Safe to Drive This Summer

    00:01:27

  • A Better Way to Use Snapchat (If You're Not 18)

    00:01:28

  • 4 Surprising Ways to Use Beer This Labor Day Weekend

    00:00:54

  • A Better Way to Do the Warrior II Pose in Yoga

    00:00:28

  • A better way to open a wine bottle

    00:01:07

  • A Better Way to Defrost Your Windshield

    00:00:34

Do It Better

  • A Better Plank

    00:00:28

  • A Better Way to Do the Warrior II Pose in Yoga

    00:00:28

Social Studies

  • Here's Why You Could be Addicted to the Internet

    00:01:30

  • Why You Brag About Being Busy

    00:01:24

  • Science says nice guys have more sex

    00:00:49

  • How to Tell if Someone Is Lying to You

    00:02:11

Weather

This is a paid advertisement. This content is created by the advertiser and the NBC News sales department, not the NBC News editorial team. Learn more here.

How to Make an Emergency Go Bag

Be prepared for the next hurricane by packing these supplies for you and your family.

Better

  • How to Make an Emergency Go Bag

    00:01:09

  • There's a Better Way to Treat a Bee Sting

    00:01:45

  • Research Suggests How to Cut Down on Snacking at Work

    00:01:39

  • How to Make an Emergency Go Bag

    00:01:09

  • There's a Better Way to Treat an Insect Bite

    00:01:28

  • How to Pack a Wrinkle-Free Suit Every Time

    00:01:40

  • How to Treat a Burn - the Better Way

    00:01:23

  • Stop Your Glass From Sticking to Your Napkin

    00:00:30

  • A Healthy and Healing Meditation for the Solar Eclipse

    00:02:45

  • We Escaped the City for Farm Sanctuary

    00:04:56

  • 5 Things Your Personal Trainer Wishes You Knew

    00:03:33

  • The Secret to Eating Healthy

    00:01:48

  • 3 Hacks for a Better Day at the Beach

    00:01:36

  • How to Tell if Someone Is Lying to You

    00:02:11

  • How to Save a Life With a Pool Skimmer

    00:00:59

  • Peek Inside Ryan Serhant's 'Million Dollar' Office

    00:03:02

  • A Better Way to Park

    00:01:19

  • How to Save Money at the Drug Store

    00:01:58

  • This Unusual, Adrenaline-Fueled Workout Kicked Our Butts

    00:02:14

  • How Beer Can Benefit Your Health

    00:01:03

  • How to Check If Your Pool Is Safe

    00:01:01

  • How the Beach Does Your Mind and Body Good

    00:01:27

  • What It Takes to Succeed in High-Pressure Environments

    00:02:36

  • A Better Way to Cool Your Car

    00:00:58

  • We Went Without Added Sugar for 10 Days. Here's What Happened.

    00:03:07

  • This Is What It Takes to Win

    00:02:36

Your Video Begins in: 00:00

Why Not

A Better Way

25 Videos

Do It Better

2 Videos

Social Studies

4 Videos
MORE FROM better
Your Video Begins in: 00:00