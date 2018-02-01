Sign up for the BETTER newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

NBC News BETTER brings you wellness news and tips to make the most of your mind, your body and your life.

A Better Way

How to make DIY outdoor speakers

You don't need an expensive sound system to amp up outdoor music.Jul.02.2018

Better

  • A better way to cool down your car

    00:58

  • Turn up a dull July 4th party with these DIY speakers

    00:54

  • Why our brains crave the thrill of a rollercoaster

    02:11

  • How to save yourself from robocalls

    01:11

  • Fat + carbs: The recipe that drives our brains crazy

    01:49

  • YesJulz is #NeverNotWorking. That's how she's taking over music.

    03:12

Best of BETTER

Play All

Best of BETTER