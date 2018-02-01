Turn up a dull July 4th party with these DIY speakers

Sign up for the BETTER newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
NBC News BETTER brings you wellness news and tips to make the most of your mind, your body and your life.
A Better Way
How to make DIY outdoor speakers
You don't need an expensive sound system to amp up outdoor music.
Better
A better way to cool down your car00:58
Turn up a dull July 4th party with these DIY speakers00:54
Why our brains crave the thrill of a rollercoaster02:11
How to save yourself from robocalls01:11
Fat + carbs: The recipe that drives our brains crazy01:49
YesJulz is #NeverNotWorking. That's how she's taking over music.03:12
Play All