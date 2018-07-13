Top real estate agents: How to get top dollar for your home

Sign up for the BETTER newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
NBC News BETTER brings you wellness news and tips to make the most of your mind, your body and your life.
Celebrity
How to sell a house, according to Million Dollar Listing agents
Real estate moguls Ryan Serhant, Fredrik Eklund and Steve Gold from Bravo's Million Dollar Listing reveal the secrets for selling your home.
Better
Top real estate agents: How to get top dollar for your home02:49
A better way to keep your food cool at the beach01:12
Coffee is good for you (for real this time!)01:12
Early or late riser? It matters more than you might think03:18
Top real estate agents share the secret to finding the right home02:18
Mark Bittman thinks you're bad at eating02:00
Play All