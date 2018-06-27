How to save yourself from robocalls

Sign up for the BETTER newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
NBC News BETTER brings you wellness news and tips to make the most of your mind, your body and your life.
Better
How to save yourself from robocalls01:11
Fat + carbs: The recipe that drives our brains crazy01:49
YesJulz is #NeverNotWorking. That's how she's taking over music.03:12
How to have a better life in 7 steps05:17
A better way to clean your BBQ grill01:48
Protect yourself from Zika this summer with these tips01:30
Play All