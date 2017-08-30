Sign Up for better

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

You'll be up to date with all our NBC News updates, including special offers

Let our news meet your inbox.

Your Video Begins in: 00:00
00:23
00:00 / 00:00

A Better Way

  • There's a Better Way to Tie Your Shoe

    00:00:56

  • Here's a Better Way to Shower, According to Dermatologists

    00:01:05

  • A Better Way to Clean: Use Vodka

    00:00:36

  • A Better Way to Fall on Ice

    00:00:36

  • A Better Way to Walk on Ice

    00:00:41

  • Stop Your Glass From Sticking to Your Napkin

    00:00:30

  • 3 Hacks for a Better Day at the Beach

    00:01:36

  • How to Save a Life With a Pool Skimmer

    00:00:59

  • How to Save Money at the Drug Store

    00:01:58

  • A Better Way to Fold a Fitted Sheet

    00:00:58

  • A Better Way to Cut a Mango

    00:01:20

  • A Better Way to Cut an Avocado

    00:01:32

  • Keep Your Data Safe: How to Wipe Your Cell Phone

    00:00:47

  • A Better Way to Cut a Pineapple

    00:01:30

  • How to Tell if Your Gold Jewelry Is Fake

    00:01:05

  • A Better Way to Cut a Watermelon

    00:01:20

  • 7 iPhone Hacks You Probably Don't Know About

    00:01:17

  • A Safer Way to Grill This Labor Day

    00:01:49

  • Open Recalls: Why Your Car May Not Be Safe to Drive This Summer

    00:01:27

  • A Better Way to Use Snapchat (If You're Not 18)

    00:01:28

  • 4 Surprising Ways to Use Beer This Labor Day Weekend

    00:00:54

  • A Better Way to Do the Warrior II Pose in Yoga

    00:00:28

  • A better way to open a wine bottle

    00:01:07

  • A Better Way to Defrost Your Windshield

    00:00:34

A Better Way

  • There's a Better Way to Tie Your Shoe

    00:00:56

  • Here's a Better Way to Shower, According to Dermatologists

    00:01:05

  • A Better Way to Clean: Use Vodka

    00:00:36

  • A Better Way to Fall on Ice

    00:00:36

  • A Better Way to Walk on Ice

    00:00:41

  • Stop Your Glass From Sticking to Your Napkin

    00:00:30

  • 3 Hacks for a Better Day at the Beach

    00:01:36

  • How to Save a Life With a Pool Skimmer

    00:00:59

  • How to Save Money at the Drug Store

    00:01:58

  • A Better Way to Fold a Fitted Sheet

    00:00:58

  • A Better Way to Cut a Mango

    00:01:20

  • A Better Way to Cut an Avocado

    00:01:32

  • Keep Your Data Safe: How to Wipe Your Cell Phone

    00:00:47

  • A Better Way to Cut a Pineapple

    00:01:30

  • How to Tell if Your Gold Jewelry Is Fake

    00:01:05

  • A Better Way to Cut a Watermelon

    00:01:20

  • 7 iPhone Hacks You Probably Don't Know About

    00:01:17

  • A Safer Way to Grill This Labor Day

    00:01:49

  • Open Recalls: Why Your Car May Not Be Safe to Drive This Summer

    00:01:27

  • A Better Way to Use Snapchat (If You're Not 18)

    00:01:28

  • 4 Surprising Ways to Use Beer This Labor Day Weekend

    00:00:54

  • A Better Way to Do the Warrior II Pose in Yoga

    00:00:28

  • A better way to open a wine bottle

    00:01:07

  • A Better Way to Defrost Your Windshield

    00:00:34

Do It Better

  • A Better Plank

    00:00:28

  • A Better Way to Do the Warrior II Pose in Yoga

    00:00:28

Social Studies

  • Here's Why You Could be Addicted to the Internet

    00:01:30

  • Why You Brag About Being Busy

    00:01:24

  • Science says nice guys have more sex

    00:00:49

  • How to Tell if Someone Is Lying to You

    00:02:11

A Better Way

This is a paid advertisement. This content is created by the advertiser and the NBC News sales department, not the NBC News editorial team. Learn more here.

There's a Better Way to Treat an Insect Bite

Insect bites are usually no more than a nuisance, but they can sometimes require a trip to the emergency room. Here's the better way to treat them and how to know when you should see a doctor.

A Better Way

  • There's a Better Way to Treat an Insect Bite

    00:01:28

  • There's a Better Way to Tie Your Shoe

    00:00:56

  • Here's a Better Way to Shower, According to Dermatologists

    00:01:05

  • A Better Way to Clean: Use Vodka

    00:00:36

  • A Better Way to Fall on Ice

    00:00:36

  • A Better Way to Walk on Ice

    00:00:41

  • Stop Your Glass From Sticking to Your Napkin

    00:00:30

  • 3 Hacks for a Better Day at the Beach

    00:01:36

  • How to Save a Life With a Pool Skimmer

    00:00:59

  • How to Save Money at the Drug Store

    00:01:58

  • A Better Way to Fold a Fitted Sheet

    00:00:58

  • A Better Way to Cut a Mango

    00:01:20

  • A Better Way to Cut an Avocado

    00:01:32

  • Keep Your Data Safe: How to Wipe Your Cell Phone

    00:00:47

  • A Better Way to Cut a Pineapple

    00:01:30

  • How to Tell if Your Gold Jewelry Is Fake

    00:01:05

  • A Better Way to Cut a Watermelon

    00:01:20

  • 7 iPhone Hacks You Probably Don't Know About

    00:01:17

  • A Safer Way to Grill This Labor Day

    00:01:49

  • Open Recalls: Why Your Car May Not Be Safe to Drive This Summer

    00:01:27

  • A Better Way to Use Snapchat (If You're Not 18)

    00:01:28

  • 4 Surprising Ways to Use Beer This Labor Day Weekend

    00:00:54

  • A Better Way to Do the Warrior II Pose in Yoga

    00:00:28

  • A better way to open a wine bottle

    00:01:07

  • A Better Way to Defrost Your Windshield

    00:00:34

Your Video Begins in: 00:00

Why Not

A Better Way

24 Videos

Do It Better

2 Videos

Social Studies

4 Videos
MORE FROM better
Your Video Begins in: 00:00