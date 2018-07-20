Check for these safety features before you board a boat

Sign up for the BETTER newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
NBC News BETTER brings you wellness news and tips to make the most of your mind, your body and your life.
U.S. news
Branson MO boat accident: How to stay safe on the water
There are 4,000 boating accidents every year. Don't be one of them.
Better
Your brain wants you to have sex. Here's how that works.02:15
How to avoid hidden fees when traveling this summer02:04
Summer savings: How to trim your utility bill01:48
How Jeannie and Jim Gaffigan battled a tumor with comedy03:40
Check for these safety features before you board a boat02:22
Heatstroke is life-threatening. Here's how to avoid it.01:31
Play All