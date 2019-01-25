Special Report: Trump says deal reached to end government shutdown

Steve Scalise reflects on the 2017 shooting at the congressional baseball game

What Congressman Steve Scalise learned about relationships and human resilience after coming back from the brink of death.Jan. 25, 2019

  • I was shot. And then I bounced back.

