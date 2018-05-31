Sign up for the BETTER newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

NBC News BETTER brings you wellness news and tips to make the most of your mind, your body and your life.

Health Care

Three ways to lose weight without exercise

Exercise isn't one of them.May.31.2018

Better

  • The best way to lose weight boils down to these three things

    02:11

  • The FBI urges you to reset your WiFi router right now

    01:19

  • What caffeine does to your brain and why you love it

    02:12

  • Have a better Memorial Day with these two party tips

    03:05

  • How to save money at the gas pump this summer

    01:52

  • How to keep the fizz from fizzling out in your relationship

    02:05

Best of BETTER

Play All

Best of BETTER

MORE FROM better