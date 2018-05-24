Sign up for the BETTER newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
NBC News BETTER brings you wellness news and tips to make the most of your mind, your body and your life.
News
What caffeine does to your brain and why you love it
The majority of Americans drink at least one cup of coffee a day. In the latest episode of “Your Brain On,” we look at what caffeine does to your brain and why you love it so much.
Better
What caffeine does to your brain and why you love it02:12
How to save money at the gas pump this summer01:52
How to keep the fizz from fizzling out in your relationship02:05
What screen time does to a child's brain02:24
What makes Arlington, VA America's fittest city?01:26
Build your career by learning to sell yourself03:36
Play All
Best of BETTER
MORE FROM better