Why business leaders must do more for their communities

Why business leaders must do more for their communities03:08
NBC's Stephanie Ruhle interviews former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker about how business leaders can do more for the communities they serve.
Why this CEO believes business should be used for good03:46
So, you've deleted Facebook. Now what?02:23
Why business leaders must do more for their communities03:08
About face: One woman’s quest to make AI less biased03:12
Why Americans are obsessed with the Super Bowl03:24
How to plan the perfect super bowl party01:10