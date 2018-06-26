Sign up for the BETTER newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

NBC News BETTER brings you wellness news and tips to make the most of your mind, your body and your life.

Heart Health

Why you overeat and how to stop it

It turns out our brains can't handle fat and carbs together.Jun.26.2018

Better

  • Fat + carbs: The recipe that drives our brains crazy

    01:49

  • YesJulz is #NeverNotWorking. That's how she's taking over music.

    03:12

  • How to have a better life in 7 steps

    05:17

  • A better way to clean your BBQ grill

    01:48

  • Protect yourself from Zika this summer with these tips

    01:30

  • Michael Phelps: This is how I figured out how to conquer pressure

    02:17

Best of BETTER

Play All

Best of BETTER