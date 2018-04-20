Your brain on social media

Sign up for the BETTER newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
NBC News BETTER brings you wellness news and tips to make the most of your mind, your body and your life.
Your Brain On
Your brain on social media02:11
Your brain on depression02:09
Your brain on a diet02:33
How your brain responds to being in love02:00
Play All
Best of BETTER
MORE FROM better
Have feedback?
Thank you!
Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.
We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.