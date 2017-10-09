I Tried to Become a Morning Person and This Is What Happened

But as the days pass, this morning routine feels like more of a slog. I don’t feel so much as though I’ve become a morning person as I feel I’m using a massive amount of will to force myself through my paces.

On the eighth day, I wake up before my children. But I return from my run to find my husband irritated. The toddler’s got a cold and is screaming for tissues. The house is a mess. And I realize that disappearing for a run for 45 minutes isn’t much better on the good mom/wife scale than sleeping in — except now I’m doing it almost every day.

Can the Slog Become a Habit?

I turn to Gretchen Rubin, author of “Better Than Before” and a forthcoming book about changing habits, for some help. Instead of bucking me up with ways to make this morning run a habit, she tells me I’m making this too tough on myself. Since waking up is itself a challenge, she thinks expecting myself to exercise, too, is setting myself up for failure.

Rubin has mapped out “four tendencies” for people who want to change, and I’m what she calls an obliger — someone who has an easy time making changes for someone else (a boss, my children) but a tougher time following through on my own resolutions. She suggests some options that could help me: finding a wake-up buddy to check in with, tracking my progress and — this is diabolical — setting a consequence that would punish someone else, like my husband. (No dessert for him if I oversleep, for example.)

She also suggests some personal mantras when I’m feeling reluctant:

"I'm modeling good behavior for my children: showing them that I can stick to my commitments, and that exercise is an important part of life, and worth making an effort to incorporate."

"This is an important time for my husband and kids every day. It's different when I'm around. I want to make space for them to have their own relationships with each other, their own routines, inside jokes, patterns of behavior."

"If I exercise, I'll be a better parent and wife. I'll be healthier, I'll handle anger better, I'll have more energy. This time will help me do a better job during all the other parts of the day."

I stick with the exercise routine and turn to the mantras. I also modify things a bit, reducing the number of days I’m running and sometimes taking the 2-year-old with me in the jogging stroller to make things easier on my husband. I even try taking my 6-year-old with me to the park for a morning “boot camp.”

And as the days pass, I realize: I like this. I want to keep running in the mornings. When I miss a few days, I feel especially fuzzy-headed and wonder: How did I function like this in the mornings at work and in school for decades?

So, Am I a Morning Person?

After more than two months of following this routine, am I a morning person? The answer is … drumroll please… kind of?

I do not wake up cheerfully to the sounds of birds chirping. I have no desire to set my alarm to wake up earlier than my children and get things done. My most productive time is still in the afternoon. So I am not what you’d normally think of as a “morning person.”

But have I changed? Absolutely. And here are some secrets I’ve learned:

Night Owls Can Exercise in the Morning and Like It

I never thought I could work out in the morning. I was so tired and groggy. The fact that other people enjoyed morning workouts mystified me. I just figured we were wired differently. And science suggests we are. But this experiment showed me that mornings might actually be the perfect time to work out if you’re not a morning person.

First, there’s the brain boost. I felt more alert in the mornings after running, and it clearly kick-started my metabolism, because I was also eating much more at my desk. (Another issue.)