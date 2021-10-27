After $4 billion deal with Tesla, Hertz says it will rent out half those cars to Uber drivers

Days after announcing it will “initially” add 100,000 Teslas to its U.S. and European fleet, car rental company Hertz said Wednesday it will make up to half of those battery-electric vehicles available to Uber drivers in an expanded rental program.

Separately, Hertz signed a deal with Carvana to provide the used car retailer with vehicles coming out of its rental fleet. The move comes at a time when companies like Carvana are struggling to find inventory in the face of a severe shortage of both new and previously owned vehicles.

“Today’s partnership with Uber is another major step forward in Hertz becoming an essential component of the modern mobility ecosystem and executing on our commitment to being an environmentally forward company,” said Mark Fields, interim CEO at Hertz.

On Monday, the long-struggling rental firm said it would acquire at least 100,000 Teslas — while also looking at the possibility of adding battery-electric vehicles from other manufacturers. The move, Hertz said, would create “one of the largest (rental EV fleets) in the world.”

Starting in early November, customers will be able to rent a Tesla Model 3 sedan at Hertz locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Washington, D.C., with plans to expand nationwide by year-end. Motorists will be able to charge up at Hertz locations and also at Tesla’s own network of Supercharger stations.

A handful of Uber drivers already use electric vehicles, and the longer range offered by Tesla’s products makes it possible to do so without having to charge up as frequently as earlier BEVs. The deal with Hertz also should address another key obstacle: cost.

"It's important to note that owning an electric vehicle is still too often more expensive than a traditional gas-powered vehicle," Andrew Macdonald, Uber's SVP of mobility and business operations, said in a statement. “This partnership is a step forward to advance electrification on the Uber platform,” he said.

Drivers initially will be able to rent a Model 3 for $334 a week before taxes and fee. Hertz plans to eventually lower that to $299. Uber drivers will need to have a minimum 4.7-star rating and must have logged at least 150 trips for the ride-sharing service.

The tie-up with Hertz, and now Uber, represent the biggest single deal ever for Tesla, which saw its valuation hit $1 trillion on Monday. The move comes at a time when the automaker is getting ready to double its current production capacity with the upcoming openings of factories in Texas and Germany. It already operates assembly plants in California and China.

For Hertz, the deal is aimed at positioning the company as a technological and environmental leader amid a restructuring after it completed a 13-month run through bankruptcy in June.

During that time, it dumped a large share of its daily rental fleet. Hertz is now rebuilding that network but plans to use Carvana as a more effective way to sell off used models going forward. It previously used a variety of methods to get rid of vehicles, including car auction and its own “Hertz Car Sales” network. This marks the first time a daily rental company has directly partnered with a retail chain specifically focused on used vehicles.

“Our new partnership with Carvana will help Hertz provide a tech-enabled and scalable channel through the lifecycle of our fleet,” Fields said Wednesday.