Electric startups Lucid Air and Rivian are snapping up all the awards this year

The new Rivian R1T battery-electric pickup landed one of the auto industry’s most prestigious awards Monday, with Motor Trend magazine naming it Truck of the Year. Rivian beat out more established automakers, including Ford and Hyundai.

Taken alone, it’s a significant victory for Rivian, which has raised billions in capital from investors as diverse as Ford, Amazon and Cox Automotive. But the R1T’s win comes barely a month after the influential magazine handed the trophy for Car of the Year to another EV startup, Lucid, and its new Air sedan.

And with both the Rivian R1T and Lucid Air among the finalists in the North American Car and Truck of the Year awards to be announced a month from now, “What we’re seeing is a response to the changes in the industry,” said Stephanie Brinley, principal automotive analyst with IHS Markit.

”This is a reflection of what the startups have been able to accomplish,” Brinley said, adding that it “is shaking up the industry."

There’s a wave of new entrants hoping to carve out space in an automotive market that hasn’t been kind to startups since the end of World War II. Brands like Fisker, Atlas, Byton, Canoo and Faraday Future are hoping to fare better than the likes of Bricklin, Kaiser-Frazer and Vector.

2022 Car of the Year finalist, Lucid Air, takes the stage at the 2021 L.A. Auto Show on Nov. 17, 2021. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

The key difference: The new manufacturers are focused exclusively on battery-electric vehicles. With President Joe Biden aiming to have EVs account for 40 to 50 percent of the U.S. market by 2030, these new players are betting they can carve out a profitable niche. And Tesla, which is getting ready to open up its fourth assembly plant, is serving as their role model.

Rivian is seen as one of the most likely to succeed, thanks to strong backing from investors like Ford and Amazon, which ordered 100,000 all-electric delivery vans for its Prime service. The R1T is Rivian’s first entry into the retail market, and it bowled over the editors at Motor Trend.

“The Rivian R1T is a monumental achievement and astonishes with a quality of design, engineering, materials, and technology unmatched in trucks today, while providing a driving experience like that of a high-performance luxury car,” gushed Ed Loh, the magazine's head of editorial. “As the first all-electric pickup truck to market, the R1T manages to achieve all of this without offending historic truck-buyer sensibilities.”

The R1T rides on a skateboard-like platform, its batteries and motors mounted below the load floor. The layout allows for a roomy “frunk” where gas-powered pickups mount internal combustion engines. Another large storage area is tucked in below the cargo bed, ahead of the rear wheels. The pickup will come in a variety of configurations, starting with the $73,000 Launch Edition loaded up with features, from sophisticated wood and faux “leather” interior trim to a Level 2 driving assistance system.

Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe responded to the Motor Trend news, tweeting, “Great work, team!”

The win puts the startup on the map, much as the Car of the Year trophy does for Lucid. Aimed at conventional premium luxury models like the iconic Mercedes-Benz S-Class, as well as the Tesla Model S, the Air sedan also made headlines when the EPA estimated range at up to 520 miles.

So far, Rivian and Lucid have delivered only a handful of retail vehicles. And, even with all awards, it’s far from certain they’ll duplicate Tesla’s success — never mind match legacy manufacturers like General Motors, Toyota or Volkswagen, cautioned Sam Abuelsamid, principal auto analyst with Guidehouse Insights.

“It’s definitely not business as usual," Abuelsamid said, adding that “it’s worthwhile honoring these (new) companies for what they’ve accomplished. But there’s no guarantee they will succeed and thrive over the long term. The established automakers have a flood of EV products coming. While they are late to the nascent market, that’s not necessarily a disadvantage.”

General Motors, for one, expects to be selling 30 BEVs worldwide by 2030, Volkswagen about 50. The industry, overall, is planning to invest over $500 billion in electric vehicles this decade. Yet, it’s far from certain how the transition will fare, Abuelsamid and Brinley both agreed. Though demand for all-electric models has more than doubled this year, BEVs still account for barely 3 percent of the total U.S. market.

The added range, performance and features offered by products like the Lucid Air and Rivian R1T should help, analysts suggest. But there are other challenges, including high costs. The Biden administration is pushing for increased federal tax credits for EV buyers — which could jump to $12,500 from $7,500 today — but the bill is struggling in Congress.

The president did score a win with the passage of his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, however. The measure included funding aimed at setting up a nationwide network of 500,000 EV charging stations. And, also on Monday, the White House unveiled its “EV Charging Action Plan,” that aims to “supercharge America’s efforts to lead the electric future.”