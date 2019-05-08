Breaking News Emails
General Motors will invest $700 million in Ohio, creating 450 new jobs, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday via tweet.
GM will also sell the massive auto assembly plant in Lordstown that it had closed down in March after 52 years producing 16 million vehicles.
Workhorse Group, an electric vehicle company based in Cincinnati, will purchase the facility to build electric trucks, “subject to a UAW agreement etc.,” wrote Trump.
Employees frustrated and uncertain as production ends at Ohio GM plantMarch 6, 201901:26
While the Lordstown plant has not been actively producing vehicles since early March, GM spokesman Dan Flores said at the time that the 6.2 million square foot plant would remain in a "state of readiness."
“I have been working nicely with GM to get this done,” wrote Trump, while also thanking GM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra and state lawmakers. “Thank you to Mary B, your GREAT Governor, and Senator Rob Portman. With all the car companies coming back, and much more, THE USA IS BOOMING!"
GM, the largest of the Detroit-based carmakers, has eliminated more than 14,000 jobs in the U.S. and Canada since November 2018, part of a broader plan that also will see three North American assembly plants and two component factories close by the end of 2019.
“This is about making sure that GM is lean and agile,” Barra said in February, adding that the automaker wants to trim back some of its more bloated operations in order to help it fund its aggressive push into mobility services, such as autonomous ride-sharing, as well as electrified vehicles.
Barra has previously outlined a “path to an all-electric future” that will begin with the launch of an all-new Cadillac battery-electric SUV in late 2020 or early 2021.
GM officials have stressed that their goal is to trim back the GM organization before it faces the next recession — with many analysts predicting that U.S. car sales will begin at least a moderate decline this year after an unexpected upturn in 2018.
GM will make an official announcement Wednesday afternoon about the company's strategy in Ohio, the company told NBC News.